Lithia Subaru of Fresno

Porter / Car Washer

Do you like to stay busy? Multi-task? Hate to think about sitting behind a desk all day? Starting your career as a Lot Porter could be just for you.

We are part of Lithia Motors with over 180 dealerships nationwide. Come be a part of the Automotive Industry future with a publicly traded (NYSE:LAD) Fortune 500 Company on the fast track.

Why Lithia?

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful. Our offerings include:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Paid Holidays & PTO

Short and Long-Term Disability

Paid Life Insurance

401(k) Retirement Plan

Employee Stock Purchase Plan

Lithia Learning Center

Vehicle Purchase Discounts

Wellness Programs

Responsibilities

As a Lot Attendant/Service Porter you will be responsible for taking care of vehicles in the service area and for ensuring all vehicles are clean and ready for delivery to customers. This individual also assists with maintaining merchandise materials current on vehicles.

Greet and assist customers dropping off vehicles for repairs.

Moves and works with vehicles to maintain vehicle display and support vehicle sales activities.

Delivers vehicles to sites and locations as required.

Thoroughly clean (wash, vacuum and polish) and maintain all vehicles.

Install disposable covers and floor mats in vehicle interiors being serviced.

Apply chemical protecting coating to front of vehicles and windshields.

Maintain internal and external appearance and cleanliness of the store, showroom and lot.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications