  • Customer Service Rep

    Posted Date 1 day ago(2/24/2020 3:11 PM)
    • Overview

    Lithia Nissan of Fresno

     

    Customer Service Rep

     

    If you are a Customer Service professional who wants to get your career in gear, come and take the journey with one of the largest and most successful retail automotive teams in the nation. Lithia embodies a unique blend of talent, leadership, and professionalism in a culture that embraces our Core Values of Earn Customers for Life, Take Personal Ownership, Improve Constantly, and Have Fun.

     

    We are one of over 180 Lithia Motors Dealerships nationwide representing over 30 manufacturers in 18 states!  Being one of the largest dealership groups in America, there are many opportunities for you to pursue your short and long-term career goals.

     

    We are committed to growing our company and Growing our People!

     

    Customer Service Representative Responsibilities:

    • Provide customer follow-up, recording and tracking progress in Daily Contact Tracker.
    • Prepare monthly Comparative Analysis Reports and Impact Reports, understand manufacturer data, including Manufacturer Certification Programs and Survey Data and Applications.
    • Conduct introductory training of new Customer Contact Center agents and proactively support team.

    Qualifications:

    • Previous Customer Service experience a plus.
    • Excellent verbal & written Communication & Presentation Skills
    • Ability to manage one’s own time.
    • Typing and  basic computer skills including Microsoft Word & Excel.
    • Ability to solve basic math calculations.

    Why Lithia?

    We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.  Our offerings include:

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older
    • Possess an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment. 

