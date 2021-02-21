Lithia Hyundai of Fresno

Sales Team Leader

If you have the drive to perform, excel and improve constantly … then we want you to come work with us at Lithia Hyundai of Fresno.

Lithia is about….

Earning customers for life – Taking personal ownership – Improving constantly – Having fun!

If you are an Automotive Sales professional who shares these goals, we want to talk to you!

Responsibilities:

Manage daily activity of sales staff using daily work plan to ensure sales volume and productivity goals are met.

Ensure salespeople are engaging directly with the customer.

Walk lot with sales team to ensure knowledge of pricing and condition of inventory.

Ensure all customers greeted promptly in a professionally and friendly manner.

Address and resolve customer concerns promptly and professionally.

Assist Sales Representatives with customers when needed.

Remain aware of all customers on lot and ensure an excellent customer experience.



Qualifications:

1-2 years automotive sales experience



Excellent Communication, Teaching & Presentation skills

Basic computer skills

Why Lithia?

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful. Our offerings include: