  Sales Team Leader

    Posted Date 4 days ago(2/21/2020 4:19 PM)
    ID
    2020-65575
    # of Openings
    1
    Job Locations
    US-CA-Fresno
    Store Name
    Fresno Hyundai
    Category
    Sales

    • Overview

    Lithia Hyundai of Fresno

     

    Sales Team Leader

     

    If you have the drive to perform, excel and improve constantly … then we want you to come work with us at Lithia Hyundai of Fresno.

     

    Lithia is about….

    Earning customers for life – Taking personal ownership – Improving constantly – Having fun!

    If you are an Automotive Sales professional who shares these goals, we want to talk to you!

     

    Responsibilities:

    • Manage daily activity of sales staff using daily work plan to ensure sales volume and productivity goals are met.
    • Ensure salespeople are engaging directly with the customer.
    • Walk lot with sales team to ensure knowledge of pricing and condition of inventory.
    • Ensure all customers greeted promptly in a professionally and friendly manner.
    • Address and resolve customer concerns promptly and professionally.
    • Assist Sales Representatives with customers when needed.
    • Remain aware of all customers on lot and ensure an excellent customer experience.

    Qualifications:

    • 1-2 years automotive sales experience
    • Excellent Communication, Teaching & Presentation skills
    • Basic computer skills

    Why Lithia?

    We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.  Our offerings include:

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older.
    • This is a driving position that requires an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence.

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment. 

