    • Overview

    Lithia Ford of Fresno Future Opportunities 

     

     

    Have you been searching for an EXCITING CAREER in a growing and dynamic company?

     

    One that offers professional fulfillment and growth opportunities?

     

    Lithia Motors Inc. has Automotive Career Opportunities.

     

    Advancement opportunity and recognition are what sets us above our competition. Lithia currently has more than 4,000 team members who continue to be our strongest asset and have contributed to the continued growth and success of our organization.

     

    Due to our rapid growth, we are always seeking individuals with solid reputations who will share our commitment to customers and being the number one provider of vehicles and related services in North America.

     

    We want individuals who are looking for a career, not just another job.

     

     

    We offer best in class industry benefits:

    • Competitive pay
    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older.
    • This is a driving position that requires an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence.

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment. 

