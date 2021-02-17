Lithia Hyundai of Fresno

Experienced Used Car Sales Representatives

We are dedicated to delivering honest value, earning customers for life, taking personal ownership, improving constantly and having fun! If you share these goals, we want to talk to you! Come be a part of the Automotive Industry future with the Lithia Motors family, a Fortune 500 company with over 180 dealerships nationwide! Being one of the largest dealership groups in America, there are many opportunities for you to pursue your short and long-term career goals.

We are committed to growing our company and Growing our People!

We offer best in class industry benefits:

Competitive pay

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Paid Holidays & PTO

Short and Long-Term Disability

Paid Life Insurance

401(k) Retirement Plan

Employee Stock Purchase Plan

Lithia Learning Center

Vehicle Purchase Discounts

Wellness Programs

Responsibilities:

As an Auto Sales Representative you will interact and consult with customers to guide them through their vehicle purchase. Your goal is to create the best vehicle-buying experience to make lifelong customers. You will assist customers in selecting the right vehicle for their lifestyle. You will be trained on the specific products we offer and their benefit to our customer.

Present vehicle attributes, model options, features, purchase and finance options and store policies and services to customers.

Ensure timely follow up and maintain strong relationships with previous and prospective customers.

Track customers using store specific management system/s.

Keep abreast of new products, features and accessories. Attend product and training courses.

Qualifications: