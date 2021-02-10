Lithia Motors, Inc.

Welcome page

  • Lot Attendant / Service Porter

    Posted Date 2 weeks ago(2/10/2020 12:47 PM)
    ID
    2020-65128
    # of Openings
    1
    Job Locations
    US-CA-Clovis
    Store Name
    Clovis Nissan
    Category
    Other

    • Overview

    Lithia Nissan of Clovis

     

    FULL TIME - Lot Attendant / Service Porter

     

     

    Do you like to stay busy? Multi-task? Hate to think about sitting behind a desk all day? Starting your career as a Lot Porter could be just for you.

     

    We are part of Lithia Motors with over 180 dealerships nationwide.  Come be a part of the Automotive Industry future with a publicly traded (NYSE:LAD) Fortune 500 Company on the fast track.

     

    Why Lithia?

    We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.  Our offerings include:

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

    Responsibilities

    As a Lot Attendant/Service Porter you will be responsible for taking care of vehicles in the service area and for ensuring all vehicles are clean and ready for delivery to customers.  This individual also assists with maintaining merchandise materials current on vehicles.

    • Greet and assist customers dropping off vehicles for repairs.
    • Moves and works with vehicles to maintain vehicle display and support vehicle sales activities.
    • Delivers vehicles to sites and locations as required.
    • Thoroughly clean (wash, vacuum and polish) and maintain all vehicles.
    • Install disposable covers and floor mats in vehicle interiors being serviced.
    • Apply chemical protecting coating to front of vehicles and windshields.
    • Maintain internal and external appearance and cleanliness of the store, showroom and lot.
    • Perform other duties as assigned.

    Qualifications

    • Operate a wide variety of cars, light trucks, and vans, with ability to drive both manual and automatic transmissions
    • A team player who is focused on providing exemplary customer service
    • Professional appearance and work ethic
    • Effective interpersonal communication skills

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older.
    • This is a driving position that requires an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence.

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.  

    Options

    Sorry the Share function is not working properly at this moment. Please refresh the page and try again later.
    Share on your newsfeed

    Need help finding the right job?

    We can recommend jobs specifically for you! Click here to get started.