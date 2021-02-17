Lithia Motors, Inc.

Welcome page

  • Used Vehicle Buyer

    Posted Date 1 week ago(2/17/2020 9:36 AM)
    ID
    2020-64671
    # of Openings
    1
    Job Locations
    US-CA-Fresno
    Store Name
    Fresno Hyundai
    Category
    Management

    • Overview

    Lithia Hyundai Genesis of Fresno

     

    Experienced Used Car Buyer

     

    We are searching for an Experienced Used Car Manager to join our team! If you are a dynamic, volume-oriented Used Car Manager that knows how to drive used car sales, we want to talk to you!

     

    Who are we looking for?

    • Possess a proven ability to both lead and DRIVE sales in used car sales REQUIRED
    • 2-3 years as a successful Used Car Manager in an automotive dealership REQUIRED
    • Used Car inventory buying experience and passion REQUIRED
    • Strong knowledge of used car market strategies, advertising and pricing to market
    • Exceptional organization skills

     

     

    We offer a comprehensive benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans/ 401 K Plan
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-term Disability Insurance / Company Paid Life insurance
    • Employee Stock Purchase Program

     

    If you love used cars and are ready to shift your career into overdrive… APPLY TODAY!!!

     

     

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place.  A background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.

     

    Options

    Sorry the Share function is not working properly at this moment. Please refresh the page and try again later.
    Share on your newsfeed

    Need help finding the right job?

    We can recommend jobs specifically for you! Click here to get started.