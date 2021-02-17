Lithia Hyundai Genesis of Fresno

Experienced Used Car Buyer

We are searching for an Experienced Used Car Manager to join our team! If you are a dynamic, volume-oriented Used Car Manager that knows how to drive used car sales, we want to talk to you!

Who are we looking for?

Possess a proven ability to both lead and DRIVE sales in used car sales REQUIRED

2-3 years as a successful Used Car Manager in an automotive dealership REQUIRED

Used Car inventory buying experience and passion REQUIRED

Strong knowledge of used car market strategies, advertising and pricing to market

Exceptional organization skills

We offer a comprehensive benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans/ 401 K Plan

Paid Holidays & PTO

Short and Long-term Disability Insurance / Company Paid Life insurance

Employee Stock Purchase Program

If you love used cars and are ready to shift your career into overdrive… APPLY TODAY!!!

We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.