Lithia Motors, Inc.

    Lithia Nissan of Clovis

     

    Sales Representative Opportunites 

     

    We are dedicated to delivering honest value, earning customers for life, taking personal ownership, improving constantly and having fun! If you share these goals, we want to talk to you!  Come be a part of the Automotive Industry future with the Lithia Motors family, a Fortune 500 company with over 180 dealerships nationwide!  Being one of the largest dealership groups in America, there are many opportunities for you to pursue your short and long-term career goals.

     

    We are committed to growing our company and Growing our People!

     

    We offer best in class industry benefits:

    • Competitive pay
    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

    Responsibilities:

    As an Auto Sales Representative you will interact and consult with customers to guide them through their vehicle purchase. Your goal is to create the best vehicle-buying experience to make lifelong customers. You will assist customers in selecting the right vehicle for their lifestyle. You will be trained on the specific products we offer and their benefit to our customer.

    • Present vehicle attributes, model options, features, purchase and finance options and store policies and services to customers.
    • Ensure timely follow up and maintain strong relationships with previous and prospective customers.
    • Track customers using store specific management system/s.
    • Keep abreast of new products, features and accessories.  Attend product and training courses.

    Qualifications:

    • Experience in automotive sales, is a plus.
    • Excellent interpersonal communication skills.
    • Excellent organizational and time management skills & working knowledge of computers.
    • Self motivated with the ability to set and achieve targeted goals.

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older.
    • This is a driving position that requires an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence.

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment. 

