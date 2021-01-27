Lithia Nissan of Clovis
Sales Representative Opportunites
We are dedicated to delivering honest value, earning customers for life, taking personal ownership, improving constantly and having fun! If you share these goals, we want to talk to you! Come be a part of the Automotive Industry future with the Lithia Motors family, a Fortune 500 company with over 180 dealerships nationwide! Being one of the largest dealership groups in America, there are many opportunities for you to pursue your short and long-term career goals.
We are committed to growing our company and Growing our People!
We offer best in class industry benefits:
Responsibilities:
As an Auto Sales Representative you will interact and consult with customers to guide them through their vehicle purchase. Your goal is to create the best vehicle-buying experience to make lifelong customers. You will assist customers in selecting the right vehicle for their lifestyle. You will be trained on the specific products we offer and their benefit to our customer.
Qualifications:
We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.
