  Service Advisor

    Posted Date 5 days ago(1/23/2020 12:35 PM)
    ID
    2020-64489
    # of Openings
    1
    Job Locations
    US-CA-Fresno
    Store Name
    Fresno Nissan
    Category
    Service

    • Overview

    Lithia Nissan of Fresno

     

    Service Advisor

     

     

    Helping satisfied customers drive away with a smile on their face is what we do - join a team focused on earning customers for life!

     

     

    What We Are Looking For:

    • Bilingual- Spanish Speaking REQUIRED
    • Previous Service Advisor experience, preferred.
    • Prior experience as an automotive technician a plus.
    • A team player who is focused on providing exemplary customer service.
    • Basic mechanical understanding of an automobile.

    Why Lithia?

    We are an exciting, dynamic, and highly successful team that continues to grow and expand our footprint through acquisitions of new dealerships in many US markets.  We are big community supporters and provide a fun, exciting, and collaborative work place where growth and advancement opportunities abound.

     

    We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.  Our offerings include:

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older
    • This is a driving position that requires an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence.

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.

