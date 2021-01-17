Lithia Motors, Inc.

  • Warranty Administrator

    Posted Date 2 weeks ago(1/17/2020 12:48 PM)
    ID
    2020-64303
    # of Openings
    1
    Job Locations
    US-CA-Fresno
    Store Name
    Fresno Ford
    Category
    Office

    • Overview

    Lithia Ford of Fresno

     

    Warranty Administrator

     

    Lithia is about….
    Earning customers for life – Taking personal ownership – Improving constantly – Having fun!
    If you are an aadministrative professional who shares these goals, we want to talk to you!

     

    Qualifications:

    • FORD experience is REQUIRED
    • Communication skills – communicate effectively with others
    • Typing – ability to type efficiently to enter accurate information into tracking system
    • Mathematics – ability to solve basic math calculations.
    • Basic computer skills

    Why Lithia?
    We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.  Our offerings include:

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older
    • Possess an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment. 

    Options

