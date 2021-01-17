Lithia Ford of Fresno

Warranty Administrator

Lithia is about….

Earning customers for life – Taking personal ownership – Improving constantly – Having fun!

If you are an aadministrative professional who shares these goals, we want to talk to you!

Qualifications:

FORD experience is REQUIRED

Communication skills – communicate effectively with others

Typing – ability to type efficiently to enter accurate information into tracking system

Mathematics – ability to solve basic math calculations.

Basic computer skills

Why Lithia?

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful. Our offerings include: