Lithia Ford of Fresno
Assistant Service Manager
If you are an Automotive Service professional that has the drive to perform, exceed and excel… then we want you to come work with us.
Get your career in gear today!
Lithia Motors embodies a unique blend of talent, leadership, and professionalism in a culture that embraces our Core Values of Earn Customers for Life, Take Personal Ownership, Improve Constantly, and Have Fun. Explore new opportunities with one of the largest and most successful retail automotive teams in the nation!
What we are looking for:
Why Lithia?
We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful. Our offerings include:
We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.
Software Powered by iCIMS
www.icims.com