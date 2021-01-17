Lithia Motors, Inc.

  • Assistant Service Manager

    Posted Date 2 weeks ago(1/17/2020 11:52 AM)
    ID
    2020-64301
    # of Openings
    1
    Job Locations
    US-CA-Fresno
    Store Name
    Fresno Ford
    Category
    Service

    • Overview

    Lithia Ford of Fresno

     

    Assistant Service Manager

     

     

    If you are an Automotive Service professional that has the drive to perform, exceed and excel… then we want you to come work with us.
    Get your career in gear today!

     

    Lithia Motors embodies a unique blend of talent, leadership, and professionalism in a culture that embraces our Core Values of Earn Customers for Life, Take Personal Ownership, Improve Constantly, and Have Fun. Explore new opportunities with one of the largest and most successful retail automotive teams in the nation!

     

     

    What we are looking for:

    • At least 5 years of FORD dealership experience
    • Previous experience as a manager or shop foreman
    • Proven CSI track record
    • Excellent Teaching, Presentation, Time Management skills
    • Knowledge of basic accounting principles & computer use

     

     

    Why Lithia?

    We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.  Our offerings include:

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older.
    • This is a driving position that requires an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence.

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment. 

    Options

