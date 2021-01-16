Lithia Motors, Inc.

  • Experienced Service Technician

    Posted Date 2 weeks ago(1/16/2020 7:47 AM)
    ID
    2020-64210
    # of Openings
    1
    Job Locations
    US-CA-Fresno
    Store Name
    Fresno Nissan
    Category
    Service

    • Overview

    Lithia Nissan of Fresno

     

    Experienced Service Technician

     

    We are dedicated to delivering honest value, earning customers for life, taking personal ownership, improving constantly and having fun!

    We are one of over 180 Lithia Motors Dealerships nationwide representing over 30 manufacturers in 18 states!  Being one of the largest dealership groups in America, there are many opportunities for you to pursue your short and long-term career goals.

     

    Get your career in gear!

     

    Why Lithia?

    We offer a generous compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.  Our offerings include:

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

    Responsibilities

    • Perform minor maintenance, e.g., changing engine oil and filters.
    • Perform complete vehicle maintenance inspection including tires, brakes, and all fluid levels.
    • Communicate appropriate customer vehicle repair and maintenance recommendations to the service advisor liaison.

    Qualifications

    • Basic mechanical understanding of an automobile.
    • Experience as an express/quick lube technician preferred.
    • Operate a wide variety of cars, light trucks, and vans, with ability to drive both manual and automatic transmissions.
    • Strong organizational skills and detail oriented.
    • A team player who is focused on providing exemplary customer service.

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older.
    • This is a driving position that requires an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence.

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment. 

