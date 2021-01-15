Fresno Subaru

Lithia Subaru of Fresno

Future Opportunities

We are dedicated to delivering honest value, earning customers for life, taking personal ownership, improving constantly and having fun! If you share these goals, we want to talk to you! Come be a part of the Automotive Industry future with the Lithia Motors family, a Fortune 500 company with over 180 dealerships nationwide! Being one of the largest dealership groups in America, there are many opportunities for you to pursue your short and long-term career goals.

We are committed to growing our company and Growing our People!

We offer best in class industry benefits: