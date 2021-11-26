Lithia Motors, Inc.

  • Fresno Ford Parts & Service- Opportunities

    Posted Date 2 months ago(11/26/2019 5:58 PM)
    ID
    2019-62522
    # of Openings
    1
    Job Locations
    US-CA-Fresno
    Store Name
    Fresno Ford
    Category
    Service

    • Overview

    Lithia Ford of Fresno

    Parts & Service Opportunities

     

    Come be a part of the Automotive Industry’s future with the Lithia Motors family, a Fortune 300 company! We are growing and growing fast – and with growth comes opportunity. We are currently looking to fill a variety of Automotive Technician positions, both Service and Lube Technicians, in Fresno, CA.

    | Lithia Ford of Fresno |

    Click here for a list of all our locations statewide!
    http://lithiacareers.com/

    Growth Powered by People

    Our Mission Statement embodies our commitment to our diverse and dynamic team, as well as the dedication we have to our customers from coast to coast. We live by our mission statement and our core values, because at the end of the day the prosperity and growth of our people are what make us successful.

    • Earn Customers for Life
    • Take Personal Ownership
    • Improve Constantly
    • Have Fun!

     

     

    We offer a generous benefits package and all the development tools you will need to be successful in this role.

     

    Our offerings include:

     

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Cell Phone Discounts
    • Paid Manufacture Training & Certifications
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

     

    Interested candidates - please send your resume today!

     

    Applicants must be 18 or older with a valid driver's license. Lithia is a drug free work environment and an equal opportunity employer. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older.
    • This is a driving position that requires an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence.

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment. 

