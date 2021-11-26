Lithia Ford of Fresno
Parts & Service Opportunities
Come be a part of the Automotive Industry’s future with the Lithia Motors family, a Fortune 300 company! We are growing and growing fast – and with growth comes opportunity. We are currently looking to fill a variety of Automotive Technician positions, both Service and Lube Technicians, in Fresno, CA.
| Lithia Ford of Fresno |
Click here for a list of all our locations statewide!
http://lithiacareers.com/
Growth Powered by People
Our Mission Statement embodies our commitment to our diverse and dynamic team, as well as the dedication we have to our customers from coast to coast. We live by our mission statement and our core values, because at the end of the day the prosperity and growth of our people are what make us successful.
We offer a generous benefits package and all the development tools you will need to be successful in this role.
Our offerings include:
Interested candidates - please send your resume today!
Applicants must be 18 or older with a valid driver's license. Lithia is a drug free work environment and an equal opportunity employer. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.
We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.
Software Powered by iCIMS
www.icims.com