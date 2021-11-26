Lithia Ford of Fresno

Parts & Service Opportunities

Come be a part of the Automotive Industry’s future with the Lithia Motors family, a Fortune 300 company! We are growing and growing fast – and with growth comes opportunity. We are currently looking to fill a variety of Automotive Technician positions, both Service and Lube Technicians, in Fresno, CA.

| Lithia Ford of Fresno |

Click here for a list of all our locations statewide!

http://lithiacareers.com/

Growth Powered by People

Our Mission Statement embodies our commitment to our diverse and dynamic team, as well as the dedication we have to our customers from coast to coast. We live by our mission statement and our core values, because at the end of the day the prosperity and growth of our people are what make us successful.

Earn Customers for Life

Take Personal Ownership

Improve Constantly

Have Fun!

We offer a generous benefits package and all the development tools you will need to be successful in this role.

Our offerings include:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Paid Holidays & PTO

Short and Long Term Disability

Paid Life Insurance

401(k) Retirement Plan

Employee Stock Purchase Plan

Cell Phone Discounts

Paid Manufacture Training & Certifications

Lithia Learning Center

Vehicle Purchase Discounts

Wellness Programs

Interested candidates - please send your resume today!

Applicants must be 18 or older with a valid driver's license. Lithia is a drug free work environment and an equal opportunity employer. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.