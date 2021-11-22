Lithia Ford of Fresno

Dealership Accountant I / Payroll Clerk

Want to start your accounting career in a solid industry with a growing Fortune 500 company? If you have the drive to perform, exceed and excel… then we want you to come work with us.

We are committed to Growing our Company and Growing our People!

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#294-2018). Consumers can buy, sell and service vehicles digitally or through our over 180 coast to coast locations. Our mission statement, Growth Powered by People, drives us to continuously improve and to give back to our communities.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful. Our offerings include:

Medical, D ental and Vision Plans

Paid Holidays & PTO

Short and Long-Term Disability

Paid Life Insurance

401(k) Retirement Plan

Wellness Programs

Responsibilities:

Dealership Accountant I is an entry level position that ensures timely, accurate and consistent recording of dealership transactions. This is a traditional accounting role that manages transactional posting of dealership activities. Accounting acumen is required. High performers will build upon their accounting & financial acumen while also building relationship and influential leadership skills. This will serve them well on a path to an Accounting Manager Role or if coupled with Automotive and Business acumen on the path to a Business Manager.

New & Used Retail Car Deals Posting Deals, Submitting Service & Warranty Contracts

Wholesale Sales & Used Car Purchases Recording of vehicle sales, Request & process lien payoffs

Dealership AP/AR Processing of cash receipts & vendor invoices Collection of dealership AR balances Refunds: 8300, Warranty Cancellations Regional check runs

General Dealership Accounting FTC, RDR, Rebate & Bank Reconciliations Schedule reviews and maintenance Accounting for manufacturer monies Balance Intercompany Sales Tax



Qualifications: