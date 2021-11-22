Lithia Motors, Inc.

Welcome page

  • Dealership Accountant I / Payroll Clerk

    Posted Date 2 months ago(11/22/2019 9:20 AM)
    ID
    2019-62464
    # of Openings
    1
    Job Locations
    US-CA-Fresno
    Store Name
    Fresno Ford
    Category
    Office

    • Overview

    Lithia Ford of Fresno

     

    Dealership Accountant I / Payroll Clerk

     

     

    Want to start your accounting career in a solid industry with a growing Fortune 500 company? If you have the drive to perform, exceed and excel… then we want you to come work with us.

     

    We are committed to Growing our Company and Growing our People!

     

    Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#294-2018). Consumers can buy, sell and service vehicles digitally or through our over 180 coast to coast locations. Our mission statement, Growth Powered by People, drives us to continuously improve and to give back to our communities.

     

    We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.  Our offerings include:

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Wellness Programs

    Responsibilities:

    Dealership Accountant I is an entry level position that ensures timely, accurate and consistent recording of dealership transactions.  This is a traditional accounting role that manages transactional posting of dealership activities.  Accounting acumen is required.  High performers will build upon their accounting & financial acumen while also building relationship and influential leadership skills.   This will serve them well on a path to an Accounting Manager Role or if coupled with Automotive and Business acumen on the path to a Business Manager.

    • New & Used Retail Car Deals
      • Posting Deals, Submitting Service & Warranty Contracts 
    • Wholesale Sales & Used Car Purchases
      • Recording of vehicle sales, Request & process lien payoffs
    • Dealership AP/AR
      • Processing of cash receipts & vendor invoices
      • Collection of dealership AR balances
      • Refunds: 8300, Warranty Cancellations
      • Regional check runs
    • General Dealership Accounting
      • FTC, RDR, Rebate & Bank Reconciliations
      • Schedule reviews and maintenance
      • Accounting for manufacturer monies
      • Balance Intercompany
      • Sales Tax

    Qualifications:

    • Bookkeeping Certification, Associates Degree in Accounting or 2-years commensurate experience (required).
    • Auto Industry Experience (preferred).
    • Retail Sales and/or Customer Service (preferred).
    • A critical thinker and effective time manager.
    • Strong attention to detail and sense of urgency.
    • Excellent communication skills both written and oral

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older
    • Possess an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment. 

    Options

    Sorry the Share function is not working properly at this moment. Please refresh the page and try again later.
    Share on your newsfeed

    Need help finding the right job?

    We can recommend jobs specifically for you! Click here to get started.