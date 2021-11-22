Lithia Ford of Fresno
Dealership Accountant I / Payroll Clerk
Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#294-2018). Consumers can buy, sell and service vehicles digitally or through our over 180 coast to coast locations. Our mission statement, Growth Powered by People, drives us to continuously improve and to give back to our communities.
Responsibilities:
Dealership Accountant I is an entry level position that ensures timely, accurate and consistent recording of dealership transactions. This is a traditional accounting role that manages transactional posting of dealership activities. Accounting acumen is required. High performers will build upon their accounting & financial acumen while also building relationship and influential leadership skills. This will serve them well on a path to an Accounting Manager Role or if coupled with Automotive and Business acumen on the path to a Business Manager.
Qualifications:
