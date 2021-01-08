Lithia Motors, Inc.

  • BDC Administrator

    Posted Date 3 weeks ago(1/8/2020 4:20 PM)
    ID
    2019-61836
    # of Openings
    1
    Job Locations
    US-CA-Fresno
    Store Name
    Fresno Ford
    Category
    Sales

    • Overview

    Lithia Ford of Fresno

     

    BDC Administrator 

     

    If you are a customer service professional with great people and computer skills, APPLY TODAY to join us on the road to success!

     

    We are committed to Growing our Company and Growing our People!

     

    We are one of over 180 Lithia Motors dealerships nationwide.  Come be a part of the Automotive Industry future with the Lithia Motors family, a Fortune 500 company. We are growing fast! And with growth comes opportunity. With dealerships in 18 states we can offer the right career path for you! 

     

    Benefits:

    We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful.  Our offerings include:

    • Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
    • Paid Holidays & PTO
    • Short and Long-Term Disability
    • Paid Life Insurance
    • 401(k) Retirement Plan
    • Employee Stock Purchase Plan
    • Lithia Learning Center
    • Vehicle Purchase Discounts
    • Wellness Programs

    Responsibilities:

    The Business Development Center (BDC) Administrator is responsible for developing, processing, managing, following up and tracking all customers as it pertains to parts, service and sales departments within the dealership.

    • Gather accurate customer information to create a database for continual follow-up and retention
    • Build and maintain knowledge of product information, current sales pricing, and dealership and manufacturer events and promotions.
    • Utilize computer & phone skills within our Internet department to increase appointments, sales and customer retention.
    • Schedule solid appointments with customer call-ins, lists of sold and unsold floor traffic, previous customers, referrals, other generic leads and service and parts customers.

    Qualifications:

    • Ability to present information in a clear and professional manner.
    • Ability to manage one’s own time effectively.
    • Ability to type efficiently.
    • Basic & phone computer skills.

    Hiring Requirements

    • High School graduate or equivalent, 18 years or older
    • Possess an acceptable driving record and a valid driver’s license in your state of residence

    We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment. 

