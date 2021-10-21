Lithia Nissan of Clovis
BDC Administrator- Part Time
** Pay Range - $15-$18 per hour with bonus opportunities **
If you are a customer service professional with great people and computer skills, APPLY TODAY to join us on the road to success!
We are committed to Growing our Company and Growing our People!
We are one of over 180 Lithia Motors dealerships nationwide. Come be a part of the Automotive Industry future with the Lithia Motors family, a Fortune 500 company. We are growing fast! And with growth comes opportunity. With dealerships in 18 states we can offer the right career path for you!
Benefits:
We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package and all the tools you will need to be successful. Our offerings include:
Responsibilities:
The Business Development Center (BDC) Administrator is responsible for developing, processing, managing, following up and tracking all customers as it pertains to parts, service and sales departments within the dealership.
Qualifications:
We are an equal opportunity employer and a drug free work place. A criminal history background check and pre-employment drug screen will be conducted on the final candidate prior to beginning employment.
Software Powered by iCIMS
www.icims.com